David Allen Beeson, Ten Mile

David Allen Beeson, “Dave” age 80, of Ten Mile, Tennessee passed away surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness on February 22, 2023. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was born in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania on January 20, 1943, to Verna and Allen Beeson. Growing up, he enjoyed fishing, playing trumpet in the school jazz band, and was active in the Boy Scouts, eventually earning the honor of Eagle Scout. He joined the US Air Force at the age of 20 and traveled to live in Germany for 3 years while in the service. Honorably discharged in 1967, he moved to Nevada where he went to Ag Aviation Academy and became a pilot. Following his graduation from the academy, Dave moved back to Pennsylvania where he worked as a flight instructor. He spent a season in Mississippi, where he worked as a crop duster, after which he returned to Pennsylvania to take a job with General Electric. He remained a technician for GE until he was transferred to Oak Ridge, TN, in 2013 where he worked for Tennelec until he retired in 2001. Dave’s long-time dream was to build a log home on the lake where he could fish daily and enjoy a peaceful life. This dream became a reality in 2000 when he moved to Ten Mile, TN. His greatest joys were pulling big fish into the boat, flying his airplane, making wine, singing in the church choir, taking cruise vacations, and spending time with family and friends. Dave loved his church. He was a member of Luminary Methodist Church and had a hand in constructing the new building. He was an active participant, singing in the choir, managing the music, acting as Trustee chair and Secretary of the Men’s Club, as well as a multitude of other jobs. He enjoyed all things outdoors and took many trips to Canada where he would fish with friends to his heart’s content.



In addition to his parents, Verna Margaret (Bredenbeck) Beeson and Allen Edward Beeson, Dave was preceded in death by his grandson, Noah Reese Worthy.



Dave is survived by his loving wife of 59+ years, Barbara, of Ten Mile; Daughters Susan (Tim) Hardwick of Auburn, AL, and Christine Worthy of Rutherfordton, NC; Brother James (Wynn) Beeson of Raleigh, NC; Grandchildren Sierra Hardwick and Logan Worthy, and many other devoted family members.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 1:30 pm at Luminary United Methodist Church, 3401 River Road, Ten Mile, Tennessee 37880. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Beeson Family.

