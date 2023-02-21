Dale Jimmey Weaver, Clinton

Dale Jimmey Weaver, age 84, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at Lifecare Facility of Morgan County. Dale was a hard-working man who did construction work for many years. In his free time, he loved farming, gardening, and tending to his cows and dogs. Dale could not do without his Dr. Pepper, which was his all-time favorite soda.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Mary Weaver; brothers, Lloyd Weaver, Bill Weaver, Frank Weaver, Gary Weaver, and David Weaver.

Dale is survived by his three daughters, Stephanie Strader and husband Wesley of Spring City, TN, Leann Guy and husband Justin of Deer Lodge, TN, and Mary Ellen Orrick and husband Garritt of Clinton, TN; sister, Brenda Acres and husband Don of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Tyler May, Madison Strader, Riley Beaty, Gracie Guy, Unique Orrick, and Sydney Guy; great-grandchildren, Emma Stage and Piper Cates. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark Acres officiating.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the Weaver Family.

