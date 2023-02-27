Clayton O. Sparks, Rockwood

Mr. Clayton O. Sparks, age 70 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Victorian Square Assisted Living in Rockwood. He was born on April 8, 1952, in Rockwood. He worked in masonry. He grew up in The Church of the Almighty God where his father was the pastor. He is preceded in death by his parents: Arville Sparks and Mildred Sparks. He is survived by:

Stepmother: Tammy Sparks

And several other extended family members and friends

Family and friends will have a graveside service on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 1:00 pm Et in the New Hope Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Clayton O. Sparks.

