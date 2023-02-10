Christopher Lynn Inman, Rockwood

Christopher Lynn Inman, age 68 of Rockwood went home to be with the lord on February 8, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his mother; Violet Jeanette Inman and father James Edward Inman.

Brothers; Anthony Inman, Earl Fowler, Richard Fowler.

Sisters; Edith Wilson, Joyce Gibbs, Lorraine Ma, and Son Robert Kuykendall.

He is Survived by his wife Sharon Cooper.

Daughters; Laura (Aaron), Kayla (Anthony), Megan (Christopher).

Son; David Kuykendall.

Brother; Michael Inman (Susie).

Special nieces Dawn and Jenny. Special cousins Michael, Janet, Nathan Smith, Anthony, and Ernie Hines. 14 Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services are listed below with Chaplain Michael Inman officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 13th from 11-12:00 p.m.

Funeral service to follow at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN.

Interment at Lynch Bethel Cemetery 5928 West Emory Road, Knoxville TN 37931.

