Christopher Lynn Inman, Rockwood

News Department 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Christopher Lynn Inman, age 68 of Rockwood went home to be with the lord on February 8, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his mother; Violet Jeanette Inman and father James Edward Inman.

Brothers; Anthony Inman, Earl Fowler, Richard Fowler.

Sisters; Edith Wilson, Joyce Gibbs, Lorraine Ma, and Son Robert Kuykendall.

He is Survived by his wife Sharon Cooper.

Daughters; Laura (Aaron), Kayla (Anthony), Megan (Christopher).

Son; David Kuykendall.

Brother; Michael Inman (Susie).

Special nieces Dawn and Jenny. Special cousins Michael, Janet, Nathan Smith, Anthony, and Ernie Hines. 14 Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services are listed below with Chaplain Michael Inman officiating. 

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 13th from 11-12:00 p.m.

Funeral service to follow at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN.

Interment at Lynch Bethel Cemetery 5928 West Emory Road, Knoxville TN 37931.

To leave a note for Christopher’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Christopher Lynn Inman, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Wanda Minga Rhea, Clinton

Wanda Minga Rhea of Clinton, born on February 25, 1936, passed away peacefully at NHC …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: