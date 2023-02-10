Christopher Lynn Inman, Rockwood

Christopher Lynn Inman, age 68 of Rockwood went home to be with the lord on February 8, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his mother; Violet Jeanette Inman and father James Edward Inman.
Brothers; Anthony Inman, Earl Fowler, Richard Fowler.
Sisters; Edith Wilson, Joyce Gibbs, Lorraine Ma, and Son Robert Kuykendall.
He is Survived by his wife Sharon Cooper.
Daughters; Laura (Aaron), Kayla (Anthony), Megan (Christopher).
Son; David Kuykendall.
Brother; Michael Inman (Susie).
Special nieces Dawn and Jenny. Special cousins Michael, Janet, Nathan Smith, Anthony, and Ernie Hines. 14 Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services are listed below with Chaplain Michael Inman officiating.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 13th from 11-12:00 p.m.
Funeral service to follow at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN.
Interment at Lynch Bethel Cemetery 5928 West Emory Road, Knoxville TN 37931.
To leave a note for Christopher’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com
