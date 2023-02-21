Charles Lee Francis, 90, has peacefully “Gone to Glory” while in his home, surrounded by loved ones on Friday, February 17, 2023. He was a loving husband, dad, papaw, and great papaw. He was a 56+ year resident of Kingston who shared his love for sports as a founding member of the Kingston Optimist Club. Charles coached baseball, football, and basketball for many years. Born and raised in Oakdale, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and became a Sergeant and Personnel Specialist with honorable discharge in 1955. He immediately relocated back to Tennessee to become an Engineering Lab Technologist over the next 39+ years working for Union Carbide at the K-25, X-10, and Y-12 facilities, until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed his sweets, watching the UT Volunteers, Lady Vols, and others, as well as camping, boating, and fishing with his family over the years. Charles had a heart of gold and dearly loved his family, friends, and neighbors.



In addition to parents, Ollie Mae (Fairchild) Francis and Roy Lee Francis of Oakdale, Charles was preceded in death by his infant son, Earl Eugene Francis; big brother, James Eugene Francis; and grand-parents, Charlotte E. and Charles S. Francis.



Survivors include his loving wife of 65+ years, Evelene Ruth “Wilder” Francis, originally of Sneedville; 4 children and their families: daughter, Carmen Denise “Francis” Davis (husband: Tony W. Davis; children: Charlie Ella and Eva Danielle); son, Donald Eugene Francis (children: Alyssa, Tyler, Samantha); son, Danny Lee Francis (wife: Elaine; children: Matthew, Claire, Danny Jr.); and son, Raymond Francis; along with 8 great-grandchildren and many other loved family members.



The family will be receiving friends on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 5-7 pm at Kyker Funeral Home (350 W Race St., Kingston, TN 37763), with funeral services following at 7 pm. We are blessed to announce Pastor Greg Kelly will be officiating. Graveside services and burial with full military honors will take place at 11 am on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, 110 Liberty Rd, Wartburg, TN 37887. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Francis Family.

