Celda Marie Wallace Bolinger, Clinton

Celda Marie Wallace Bolinger, age 83, of Clinton, TN passed away at her home on Thursday, February 17th, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Hazel Wallace; brother, Tommy Wallace; daughter, Janice Hunley.

Celda is survived by husband, Scott Bolinger of Clinton, TN; daughter, Jill Visak and husband Scott of FL; brother, Ronald Wallace and wife Nancy of Clinton, TN; sister, Clarice Burchfield and husband Eddie of GA; step-son, Jeffrey Bolinger and wife Vicky of Rocky Top, TN; step-daughter, Melinda Walker and husband Mark of Rocky Top, TN; step-grandson, Rusty Queener of Claxton, TN; sister-in-law, Ruth Wallace of Knoxville, TN; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren. Celda is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family will be having the inurnment on Friday, February 24th, 2023 at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Brandon Berg will be officiating.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the Bolinger Family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Celda Marie Bolinger, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

