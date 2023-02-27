Calvin “Cal” Knoke, 98

Calvin “Cal” Knoke, age 98, died peacefully, on February 25, 2023. Cal was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church of Oak Ridge. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy and retired from Bechtel National Inc. Cal used his civil engineering skills in highway, transmission line, dam, and mining processing plant construction and nuclear waste disposal. His jobs took place in many states across the US and in Turkey and Canada. His engineering and woodworking talents enabled his volunteer work with many churches in need of remodeling or additions. Following his retirement, Cal spent many years volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of Anderson County. Cal was well known for his friendliness to others and gratitude for any assistance he received.

Cal was preceded in death by first wife, Ernestine Knoke; son, Jim Knoke; and four sisters. Survivors include wife, Elsie Schmied Knoke; son, John Knoke & wife, Darlene; daughter, Debbie Mathern & husband, Daryl; stepchildren, Paul Schmied & wife, Hallie, Linda Blake, John Schmied & wife, Marie, and Donald Schmied; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living and Keystone Adult Daycare for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers donations to Habitat for Humanity at https://clinchriverhfh.org/ or the charity of your choice are requested.

The family will receive friends 10-11 am Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 am with a reception to follow. Family & friends will meet at 2 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Calvin, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

