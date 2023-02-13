Bruce Wayne Duggins Sr, 77

Bruce Wayne Duggins, Sr., age 77, was called to his Heavenly home on February 11, 2023. He left his legacy on earth as a caring father, a loyal friend, a proud grandfather, and a compassionate Christian. His playful manner and ever-optimistic attitude endeared him to all who had the pleasure of crossing paths with him. His love for people and commitment to family was only a small outward manifestation of the true goodness that existed on the inside. Bruce was strong in character, honest to a fault, and uncompromising in his convictions. He was quick to recognize a need and generous in satisfying it. His pure heart and desire to do right was an inspiration to those around him.

Bruce was born to Leonard and Volena Duggins on September 29, 1945, with siblings Albert, Jerry, Jack, and Virginia. He graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 1964, where he played baseball and softball. In September of that same year, he joined the United States Army and married the love of his life, Phyllis Lively, that December. He was a devoted father to Wayne and Keith, and an amazing grandfather. He enjoyed playing softball, fishing, attending his sons and grandchildren’s ballgames, camping, swimming, going to Dollywood, making homemade ice cream, sitting on the front-porch swing, and teasing.

He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Volena, and brother, Jerry. His memory lives on through siblings, Albert, Jack, and Virginia (John); sons, Wayne (Lorie) and Keith (Lisa); and grandchildren, Tyler (Gracie), Emily (Austin) Jones, Molly, Vaeh, Keiron, Sydney, James, Jonah, Chloe, Sadie, and Sabrina; nieces and nephews, Michelle (Steve) Sterling, Teresa, Mike (Tonya), Dennis (Rochelle), Troy, Tim (Tracy), and great nieces and nephews. Though he will be greatly missed, we look with peace toward our future Heavenly reunion.

His memorial service will be a celebration of life held at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church on Thursday, February 16. The receiving of friends and family will begin at 5:30, followed by the funeral service at 7:00.

