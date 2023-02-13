Brenda Sue Lindsay, 72

Brenda Sue Lindsay, age 72, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Brenda was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. She loved spending time with her kids, grandbabies, and extended family. She enjoyed riding with her late husband Bob while he was on the road working as a truck driver, Brenda loved her fur babies and taking trips to the beach. Brenda is proceeded in death by her parents Lee Roy and Margaret Fox and her husband Bob Lindsay, her brothers Edward Fox and Robert Fox; sisters Clara Daniels, Pearl Emert, Sally Messamore, Edna Liles, Kathrine Fox, Helen Stevens, Patricia Daniels; and several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her son, Bobby Lee Lindsay of Clinton, TN; her daughters, Brandy Lindsay-Cook of Clinton, TN. and Biancca Lindsay of Clinton, TN; brothers, James Roy Fox and wife Naomia of Sacramento, CA, Frank Fox and wife Sue of Clinton, TN, and sister Mildred Ruth of Butler, PA; grandchildren, Joshua Lindsay and wife Susie, Blake Lindsay, Ian Lindsay, McKinley Widmer, Skylar Cook and Darin Cook, great-grandchildren; Kaitlyn Lindsay, Ashlyn Lindsay, Natalie Lindsay, and Julie Lindsay, and several nieces and nephews; special friends and nieces Rebecca McKenzie and Tonka Jackson.

The Lindsay family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Chuck Daniels officiating. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jones Mortuary LLC 375 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716. 865-457-1515

Jones Mortuary LLC is serving the family of Brenda Sue Lindsay.

