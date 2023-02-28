Board of Control to meet in Hermitage on Wednesday, March 1

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet at the TSSAA office building in Hermitage on Wednesday, March 1 at 9:00 a.m.

The Board will hear an update regarding the feasibility of the gradual implementation of a shot clock in basketball now that NFHS playing rules allow for its use in the regular season.

The Board will also have a discussion regarding the feasibility of a mandatory penalty when fans have to be removed from contests.

Both Clarkrange High School and Monterey High School will be present to appeal disciplinary action taken due to an unsportsmanlike incident that occurred between the two schools during a boys’ basketball contest on January 6, 2023.

An update regarding the 2023-2024 BlueCross Bowl contract will be discussed with the Board.

One school is requesting membership in TSSAA beginning with the 2023-24 school year. J. Frank White Academy is an independent school in Claiborne County with 65 students in grades 9-12. They plan to participate in basketball, cross country, track and field, golf, tennis, soccer, and girls’ soccer and will be placed in DII-A, East Region, District 1. If approved, the school will be an affiliate member for the 2023-24 school year due to previously being a member of TSSAA.

The full agenda for the meeting is below.

