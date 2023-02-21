Beverly Ann Smith, Oliver Springs

Beverly Ann Smith, age 87 of Oliver Springs, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at her home.

She was born September 13, 1935, in Grafton, West Virginia. She loved to shop, perfume, and to read. She also like to work in her flower beds.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Smith; by parents; by son-in-law, Dennis Brown; by special sister-in-law, Joann Smith and special friend, Margaret Green.

Survivors include her children, Robin Sue Vann (David) and Catherine Brown; grandchildren, Bobby Richeson (Juanita Jones), Anthony Vann (Shawna Steelman), Mavrick Grant (Kristy Baker), Alicia Grant (Todd Taft), eight great-grandchildren and her special chauffeur Dorothy Richeson.

The family wishes to extend a special Thank you to Rebecca and Mandy for the care and compassion that was shown to Beverly and her family.

Beverly chose to be cremated and there will be no services per her wishes.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family. You may leave a condolence to the family on our website at www.sharpfh.com

