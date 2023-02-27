Betty Cooper, 92, of Brandon, FL

COOPER, Betty Evans, age 92, went to her eternal home on, Friday, February 24, 2023. Betty was the daughter of Noah and Pearl Evans and the last survivor of their 6 children. Betty spent her younger years in Illinois before moving to Deer Lodge, TN where she graduated from Sunbright High School. Soon after, she married Jeff Cooper in 1949. Jeff preceded Betty in death in 1975 in Florida. Together they had 5 children and raised them in Dayton, OH. After moving to Tampa, Fl, Betty accomplished many things. She got her drivers license for the first time and held two jobs, during the day she worked at Leto High School in the cafeteria, and at night she was a Surgical Tech at Tampa General Hospital. She was a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church and sang in the choir. She is survived by 4 of her children, Terry Cooper, Lynne Magreevy, Steve Cooper, and Becky Morrison, and their spouses; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at Schubert’s Sunbright Chapel, Sunbright, TN at 11 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023, followed by interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, alongside her loving husband, Jeff, and son, David.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Louise Cooper.

