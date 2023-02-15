Barbara Lynn Greer, Wartburg

Barbara Lynn Greer, age 59, of Wartburg passed away on February 14, 2023, at her home. She was a home healthcare nurse who cared for and was dedicated to her patients.

She is preceded in death by her stepdad Clete Webb; brother Peter Greer.

She is survived by her mother Bonnie Lee Webb; daughter Jamie Newman and Livia Newman; brother Dale McWhorter; nieces Meghan Dagley, Hannah Himes, David Bryan Greer, and nephew Zach Greer and a host of extended family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 17, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Flat Rock Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Barbara Lynn Greer.

