Baby Wyatt Axel Duncan-Armes

An Angel wrote in the book of life Wyatt Axel’s name and his date of birth, then She whispered, as She closed the book “Too Beautiful for Earth”.

Wyatt is preceded in death by his grandfathers Arvil Brandenburg, Johnny Armes, Great Grandpa Oscar Phillips, Dave Brandenburg, Clyde Dagley, and Morgan Armes. Grandmothers Tina Hensley, and Joy Armes, Great Grandmothers Ruth Robbins, Rhoda Dagley, and Carrie Armes. His sister Mackenzie Hembree.

Wyatt is survived by his mother Gloria Potter, his father Thomas Duncan-Armes, his brothers John Thomas, Vincent, and Samuel Potter, and Anthony Hembree. His sister Chelsea Potter. His Grandmother Glenna Brandeburg. Grandfather Thomas Duncan. Great Grandmothers Linda Armes and Ethelene Phillips. Aunts Nina Moore, Kerri Carroll, April Hutcherson, Whitney Nunley, Mercedes Duncan, and Jessica Williams. Uncles Orval (Boo Boo) Brandenburg, and Jimmie Duncan. Wyatt has a host of great uncles, great aunts, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Gravesides service will follow in the New Petros Cemetery in Petros with Bro. Robby Williams officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Wyatt Axel Duncan-Armes.

