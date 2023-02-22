Baby Lynnlee Joy Rittenhouse-Clower

Lynnlee Joy Rittenhouse-Clower, our beautiful daughter, was born on February 19, 2023, at 1:56 pm. She was blessed in knowing the love, perfection, and beauty of Jesus as her first experience as she was immediately at home in Heaven with the King of all creation.

Lynnlee brought joy to us, her family, and those who were blessed by her existence since the day we learned God had given her to us to love.

She is in Heaven with her Uncle Matt Rittenhouse who is no doubt holding her close until we get to hold her again. We are comforted in knowing she knows God’s love and is eternally in the presence of Jesus.

Until we are able to see her again, her parents: Tony Lee Clower and Jessica Lynn Rittenhouse; grandparents: Ted and Euphemia Clower and Jesse and Linda Rittenhouse; siblings: Taylor and Caden Clower; uncles, aunts, and cousins: Todd and Julie Clower (Grayson, Gavin, and Pete) and Scott and Jenny Guinn (Ethan, Kendall, and Ella) hold tightly to the precious memory of her brief time in this world.

Lynnlee Joy was a special little girl who brought happiness and joy to our lives. We believe there is no footprint too small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world, and Lynnlee has left an incredible imprint on our hearts that has forever changed us.

Lynnlee Joy Rittenhouse-Clower was only here for a moment, but she has left a lifetime of love.

We will celebrate Lynnlee’s sweet life on Friday, February 24 at 4:30 PM at her resting place at Harriman City Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

-Tony Lee and Jessica Lynn, parents of Lynnlee Joy

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Rittenhouse-Clower Family.

