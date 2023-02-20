Austin Kyle Lafferty, 24, Clinton

Austin Kyle Lafferty age 24, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. He was a 2016 graduate of Anderson County High School. He was a young man with a big heart that he wore on his sleeve. He was a caring and compassionate soul that had a smile and laugh that could brighten your day instantly. He had a love for music, reading, and animals.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ellis Lafferty, and his grandfather, Donald Stooksbury.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Boyd & Sandra Lafferty; mother, Sheri Lafferty; brother, sister-in-law, and niece Blake & Sara (Addison) Lafferty; step-brothers, Jacob Lynch, Nicholas Lynch, Christopher Lynch; grandmothers, Ruthie Lafferty, Carolyn Stooksbury; best friend Kelsie Houser.  Additionally, survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins; those he chose to call family, not by blood, but by the trust and love that had evolved into his

closest circle of friends.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

