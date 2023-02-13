Ashlyn Caroline Duncan, 23, Oak Ridge

Ashlyn Caroline Duncan, age 23 of Oak Ridge, walked into the pearly gates to her forever home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

She attended Roane State Community College and was diligently working toward completing the Certified Medical Assistant program. Above all, she had a heart of gold and was a proud, devoted, and selfless mother to her two boys who were her entire world.

Ashlyn was preceded in death by her dad, Hubert Duncan, III; grandparents, Billy Allen Phillips, Hubert Jr., and Lorene Duncan; special aunt and uncle, Marjorie and Paul Bice; cousin, Kimberly Hope Morgan.

She is survived by her two sons, Aiden, and Deacon Duncan; father of their sons, Douglas “DJ” McLemore; mother, Brenda Duncan; sister, Jessica Duncan (Josh Bailey); nephews, Duncan Bailey and Daniel Bailey; nieces, Dallas Bailey and Dixie Bailey; grandparents, Wayne and Vivian Schubert; uncle, Bobby Phillips; uncle, Billy Phillips and his children, Isaiah and Jeremiah; aunt, Rebecca (Randy) Morgan and their children, Megan, Kaylee, and Brandon; aunt Jeanne Duncan (Mike) and her children, Justin and Tiffany; aunt, Lora (Mark) Nickell and their children, Patrick and Keith; host of great aunts, great uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 8 pm with Pastor Logan Parton officiating. Burial will be at 11 am on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Phillips, Billy Phillips, Brandon Morgan, Joshua Bailey, Isaiah Phillips, Jeremiah Phillips, Brett Grizzard, and Jared Clinton.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Duncan family. www.Sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ashlyn Caroline Duncan, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

