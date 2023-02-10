Arrest made in South Roane County Shooting

Clifford Amos Koontz, 50

On February 10, 2023 at approximately 12:30AM, Roane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 262 De Armond Road in Kingston TN on a report of a female shot. When Deputies arrived they found a female gunshot victim, named Deeta Shavesha Weaver (24yoa), lying in the side yard next to a mobile home. A second female was with the victim, but was not injured. When Roane County Sheriff’s Deputies Gentry, Cunningham and Trantham approached the mobile home, Clifford Amos Koontz (50yoa), fired shots at the Deputies from within the mobile home. At the time, Deputies were unable to determine from where inside Koontz was shooting from. Within a couple of minutes from when the shooting stopped, Deputies were able to retrieve both females and get them to awaiting EMS. Weaver was ultimately pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Koontz remained inside the residence for almost two hoursuntil Captain Wes Stooksbury made contact with Koontz by telephone. Captain Stooksbury was able to convince Koontz to surrender without incident. No Deputies were injured. Koontz is charged with First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault during a Domestic, and Aggravated Kidnapping. Koontz is awaiting arraignment. A big thank you to the dedicated men and women of the Roane County Sheriff’s Office that risk their lives daily to ensure we are all safe. Thank you for the support of the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

