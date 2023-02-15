Allison Nicole Miller Lowe, Clinton

Allison Nicole Miller Lowe, age 37, of Clinton, TN passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clinton on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. Allison was a caring and compassionate mother who dearly loved her children. She loved being outdoors, along with fishing and hunting. She also enjoyed photography and doing her hair and makeup. Allison will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her parents, Ed and Sherry Miller of Knoxville, TN; her husband, Ivan Lowe of Clinton, TN; mother-in-law, Patricia Lowe of Clinton, TN; father-in-law, Leabert Lowe of Clinton, TN; step-sons, Austin and Damien Lowe; daughters, Karma Ivy and Medella Rayne Lowe; step-daughters, Zoe and Destinee Lowe; sister, Charisma Miller of Knoxville, TN.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, February 17th, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Curtis Akers will be officiating the service. Interment will follow the funeral service at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. has the honor of serving the Lowe Family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Allison Nicole Lowe, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

