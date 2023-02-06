Albert William Hamilton, Kingston

Albert William Hamilton age 51 of Kingston, TN passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. He was of the Baptist faith. Kayla and the grandkids were the love of his life.

Preceded in death by father, Dean Hamilton; grandparents, Cass Hamilton and Francis Davidson; grandfather, Albert Cress; brother, Michael Dean Hamilton and brother-in-law, Randy Beason.

Survived by daughter, Kayla Wix (Steven); mother, Betty Hamilton; sisters, Lisa Beason, Teresa Stinnett (Daniel), and Crystal Collier (Gabe); grandchildren, Bryan Wix, Aleeyah Wix, and Braxstyn Hamilton, former wife Stacey Jones.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Logan Davidson officiating. Burial 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Rose Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hamilton Family.

