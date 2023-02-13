ACWA crews work to restore water service in Frost Bottom

Crews from the Anderson County Water Authority worked through the weekend to restore water service to approximately 100 people in the Frost Bottom area. A leak interrupted service on Wednesday and when crews attempted to make repairs, another leak occurred. Over the weekend, ACWA said that most customers had water restored by Saturday, and assured residents that the water is safe despite some cloudiness or air bubbles when it first starts running back through your pipes.
