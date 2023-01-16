Wilma Marie McBroom, Oak Ridge

Wilma Marie McBroom, age 90, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was born February 28, 1932, to the late Troy and Ruth Rice of Malden, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Darrell T. McBroom; brothers J.C., Leroy, Dawsey, Frankie, Donnie, and James “Bud” Rice; and son Dennis McBroom.

She is survived by her brother Bobby Rice of Auburn, WA; sons T. Dale McBroom of Oak Ridge, David and Cathy (Olsen) McBroom of Bonney Lake, Washington; Danny and Connie (Thompson) McBroom of Wasilla, Alaska; Dwayne McBroom of Swainsboro, Georgia; Darren and Robin (Oody) McBroom of Harriman, Tennessee; daughter-in-law Terri (Nilles) McBroom (Dennis) of Amelia Court House, Virginia; 19 grandchildren, and 65 great-grandchildren.

Wilma was a wonderful, devoted, and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who gave her all to her family. She was a homemaker, foster mother, and worked as a caregiver after she had raised her family. She was a godly, Christian woman of the Apostolic faith. She loved sharing her faith, discussing scriptures, and encouraging others. She was well-known for her prayers. She prayed for anyone leaving her home after a visit, at the end of a phone call, or for any reason at all.

Her family loved to listen to stories of her life including those of her childhood being the only girl in a family with seven brothers. They also gleaned wisdom from her experiences in raising six sons, taking care of many grandchildren, and foster children. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed laughing and making others laugh.

Her home was a frequent gathering place for family and friends, was full of laughter, and a full house made her happy. She enjoyed cooking for anyone that happened to be there. One of the things she did on a regular basis was to make popcorn on the stove for all to enjoy. Wilma will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Receiving of friends will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 5-7 p.m. at Jones Mortuary, Clinton, Tennessee. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18th at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Wilma Marie McBroom, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

