Wilma Darlene Knox, Lancing

Miss. Wilma Darlene Knox, age 65 of Lancing, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents: William Dan and Helen Louise Bumgardner Knox.

Two brothers: Roy Lee Knox and David Knox.

And one sister: Shirley Francis.

She is survived by three brothers: Carlos Ray, Kenneth James, and Robert Eugene Knox.

One sister: Ella Armes.

Along with several nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Wilma Darlene Knox.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wilma Darlene Knox, please visit our floral store.

