Wilma Bernice Walker, Clinton

Wilma Bernice Walker, age 84 of Clinton, passed away on January 18, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family and friends. Her death leaves us with an empty void in our hearts but an encouraging example of a life lived with fulfillment.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Boyd Walker, her nurturing parents, Gid and Mattie Golden, loving brothers, Earl, Roy, and Arnold Golden, loving sisters, Wanda Lou Golden, Inez Foust, Betty Rains, and Thelma Melton. Son-in-law, Mickey Phillips, and great-granddaughter Aubree Jerrell.

She leaves behind a heartbroken sister, Barbara Harness, an adoring son and wife, Mike Walker and Lisa, and a loving caretaker, daughter, Darlene Walker Phillips. Grandson and wife, Jordan Walker and Amber, Grandson Austin Phillips. Granddaughter and husband, Hope Hawkins and Josh, and Granddaughter and husband Amber Jerrell and Allen. Great grandsons, Walker, Jett, Korbin, and Riggs. Great granddaughters, Lexi, Reese, Allie, Adrianna, Paisley, and Westlyn, and many loving nieces and nephews.

She leaves us as all with the testimony of the God-fearing Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and friend, who suffered many heartaches during her lifetime, but lived a life of faith and love of family and friends.

Special acknowledgment of thanks to the staff of Amediys Home Health Care. Special gratitude for the many calls from friends and visitors. Love to special neighbors, Carolyn, Homer, and Michael, and a special thank you to the pallbearers that consider her mamaw, Chandler, TJ, Patrick, Cregg, Travis, and Darin.

The family will meet at Hillvale Cemetery for graveside funeral services at 11 am on Monday, January 23, 2023. Reverend Archie Seiber and Allen Rutherford officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

