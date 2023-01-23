William Riley Brock III, Oak Ridge

William Riley Brock, III, died on January 19, 2023, after a lengthy hospital stay. He was born March 25, 1957, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to the late Edward G. and Lois Rolfing Brock Cassell.

A longtime resident of Farragut, Bill grew up in Oak Ridge where he was a newspaper boy and a boy scout. Inspired by Herb Alpert, he played trumpet in his high school band and had just bought tickets to an Alpert performance when he was taken ill. Bill loved muscle cars and was a fan of UT football and wrestling.

Early in his career, Bill owned a Domino’s franchise. He continued to work in food services and had been a manager in several Knoxville-area restaurants, most recently at Ruby Tuesday at the Knoxville airport. He was skilled at troubleshooting and worked at different locations to improve and fine-tune their processes. He was always considerate and fair with his employees and they liked and respected him.

Bill is survived by his son, William Riley Brock, IV, of Knoxville; a sister, Pat Holman, of Birmingham, Alabama; two brothers: Jasper-Jim Brock (Carol), of Coral Gables, Florida, and Bob Brock (Glenna), of Knoxville; five nephews: Eric and Philip Brock and Charles “Chip,” Scott and Matthew Holman; an aunt, Ginny Brock, and many cousins; and special friend Priscilla McCrackin.

Burial was in Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.



Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William Riley Brock, III.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of William Riley Brock, III. of Oak Ridge, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

