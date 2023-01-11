William Billings “Buddy” Patton, Kingston

William Billings “Buddy” Patton age 86 of Kingston, TN passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. Buddy was a lifelong member of Bethel Presbyterian Church of Kingston and a graduate of Tennessee Military Institute class of 1955. He served as a Tennessee State Trooper from 1960-1990 when he retired. Also, served as a former Deputy United States Marshall.

Preceded in death by his parents John M. and Joan Billings Patton, grandparents: Will E. and Pearl Shubert Billings, Eugene and Myrtle Patton, and sister-in-law Virginia Ferguson Patton.

Survived by his wife Cheryl Ann Patton of Kingston, TN,

Daughter, Christy M. and husband Adrian Pittman, Aubree of Knoxville, TN

Sons: Mark A. Patton, children Annie and Will of Kingston, TN

Tony A. and wife Desiree Bowman, children Jeremiah and Hannah of Clinton, TN

Brother, John Billings Patton of Kingston, TN

Active pallbearers: Gene McClure, Larry Boggs, Marty Scalf, Jeff Clower, Asa Armour and Wendell Colyer. Honorary pallbearers: Auddie Boggs and Tim Woody.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Bethel Presbyterian Church 203 S Kentucky St, Kingston, TN 37763. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Eddie Neeley officiating. Interment 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Lawnville Cemetery.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Patton Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of William Billings “Buddy” Patton please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

