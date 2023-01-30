Willard Dean Reynolds, Oliver Springs

Mr. Willard Dean Reynolds, age 61 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Willard “Bill” Reynolds; Mother, Theda Lois Branham Reynolds;

Step-mother, Betty Reynolds; Brothers, Allen and Dennis Reynolds.

He is survived by his three children, Stephanie Reynolds (Chad Smith), Natasha (Jason) Reynolds, and Daniel “Eric” Reynolds;

Six Grandchildren, Daniel, Kyle, Levi, Liam, Caleb, Bella, and Lylah;

Sister, Cindy (Steve) Henry of Roane County, Sue (Tom) Best, of Leetonia, Ohio, Gail Day of Chattanooga;

Brother, Wally Reynolds of Ohio;

And a host of other family members and friends.

Cremation has been chosen with no services planned at this time.

