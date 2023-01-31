Chief Master Sergeant (retired) Werner R. “K” Koelln, 88, left this life for a far better place on January 28th, 2023 at home peacefully in Kingston Tennessee, surrounded by loving family. Chief K, as he was respectfully referred to, is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Shirley P. Koelln. Born in Hamburg, Germany September 5th, 1934, as a young man he came to America and joined the US Air Force shortly thereafter. He became a US citizen while serving as an Airman. He loved to say, “German by birth, American by choice”. He loved his country and served a distinguished 30-year US Air Force career for our great nation. He is survived by his son, Walther, his wife Roxann, his daughter Cindy, his son Kevin and his wife Joy, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rest easy, Dad, blue skies, and Fly Safe!

Chief K’s wishes were to be cremated and he will be laid to rest with full military honors next to his loving wife in Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th Street Lincoln, NE 68508. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN in charge of all the arrangements.

