Wendy Lee Trentham, Oak Ridge

Wendy Lee Trentham, age 52, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Wendy was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, and nana. She was known for her incredible baking, her kindness, and loving her family fiercely.

She is survived by husband, Joseph Trentham; son, Tyler Trentham; daughter, Ellen Trentham; daughter-in-law, Heather Trentham; and granddaughter, Payton Trentham.

No services will be held at this time. Per Wendy’s wishes, her ashes will be scattered in one of her most favorite places on the Gulf Coast. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Wendy, please visit our Tree Store or plant a tree.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

