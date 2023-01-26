Wayne Henry Ferguson Sr, Clinton

Wayne Henry Ferguson Sr., known to friends and family as Jack, age 78 of Clinton, TN went to be with the Lord on January 25, 2023, at the Ridgeview Terrace Life Care in Rutledge, TN where he had been a resident since late December 2022. He was born November 14, 1944, in Blount County, TN. Jack was a member of the First Dutch Valley Baptist Church where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School for several years. He loved playing golf, photography, chess, hunting, camping, fishing, and especially loved riding bikes around the loop in Cades Cove. Jack was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Jack is preceded in death by his granny, Dora Waters Brewer, parents, Victor & Gladys Brewer Ferguson, brother, Ray Ferguson, favorite son-in-law, Tim Fagan, special sister-in-law, Delma Ridenour, special brother-in-law Doyle McGhee and special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, JT & June Pyles and nephew Eric Ferguson.

Jack is survived by his wife, Flossie Ferguson of Clinton, TN, daughter, Peggy Fagan of Caryville, TN, sons, Wayne H. Ferguson, Jr. and Lisa of Clinton, TN, John and Aimee Ferguson of Taft, TN, brothers, William and Judy Ferguson and friend Dot of Friendsville, TN, Robert and June Roston Ferguson of Greenback, TN, and Gary and BJ of Maryville, TN, grandchildren, Joshua Fagan, Heather Fagan, and friend Hunter, Kimberly and David Stringfield, and Chelsey and Dakota Ferguson, great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Gabi, and Natalee Braden, Sisalee, Dean, Aaliyah, and McKinzlee Stringfield and special niece, Barbara Sue and Tim Deaton, special nephew, David, and Kim McGhee. A host of Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.

Visitation: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Friday, January 27, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Interment will follow the Funeral Service at the New Vasper Cemetery in Caryville, TN.

