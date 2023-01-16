Wanda Joyce Spurling Richards, 79

Wanda Joyce Spurling Richards, (“Nanny”), 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her cherished family on January 12, 2023, in Orlando, Fl. She was a faithful servant of the Lord. Her fondness for travel led to visiting all 50 states. She loved to read, learn, and explore, and enjoyed many adventures. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. Her kind, giving spirit will be her legacy.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill Richards, (father of Billy and Collette); former husband and father of her children William A. Capps; mother Amy Spurling, father Robert Spurling, and siblings Jr., Nancy, and Susie.

She is survived by daughters Tammy Capps Ratcliff and Tanya Capps Brien (Tim); grandchildren Stephen “Bucky” Denny (Michelle), Jerrod “Angel Boy” Albright (Jen), Mandy “Princess” Denny (Evan), and Haylin “Angel Girl” Etheridge (Doug); great-grandchildren Oriauna, Colton, Calvin, Adley, and Ruby; sister Marilyn (Gary), brother Herbert; and dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her and never met a stranger.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Union Grove Baptist Church in Sunbright with Bro. Perry Spurling officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Grove Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Wanda Joyce Spurling Richards.

