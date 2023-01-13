Walton James Shelley Sr, Rockwood

Mr. Walton James Shelley Sr., age 74 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on August 8, 1948, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith and attended several churches. He was a member of CMA motorcycle group of Crossville. He loved motorcycling and woodworking. He made wooden crosses for people to share the word of Jesus Christ. He also loved animals and gardening. He is preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Eva Shelly; brothers: Charles Ray Shelley, and Lynn Shelley; nephew: Matthew Shelley. Survivors include:

Son: James Shelley Jr. (Crystal) of Harriman, TN

Special Friend and companion of 25 years: Pansy Waldo of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Renee Bunch of Coalfield, TN

Two Grandchildren: Emily N. Shelley of Harriman, TN

Riley Moore of Coalfield, TN

Brother: Ronnie Shelley of Knoxville, TN

Nephews: Jamie Shelley of Knoxville, TN

Ronnie Shelley Jr. of Knoxville, TN

Nieces: Sherry Carr

Tina

Visitation will be held at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Spencer Garner officiating. Graveside and Interment services will be following at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Walton James Shelley Sr.

