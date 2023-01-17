Walter Lee Miniard, Lafollette

Walter Lee Miniard, age 75, of Lafollette passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, after a 6-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 18, 1947, in Harlan, KY to the late Jesse and Eureatha Bostic Miniard. Walter was a xUnited States Navy veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He was an avid outdoorsman, where he loved hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by loving wife Cynthia Miniard, sons James Miniard and Jason Huffman (Emily), sister Barbara Wentzel (Bob), mother-in-law Winifred Huffman, grandchildren Savannah Miniard, Elise Johnson (CJ), Ava Huffman, Ethan Huffman, special cousin Mike Rouse

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. Mike Rouse officiating. Walter’s interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1:00 PM. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

