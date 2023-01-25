Walter Franklin “Odell” Grayson, Oakdale

Walter Franklin “Odell” Grayson, age 66, of Oakdale, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hazel Grayson. Sister, Karleen Massengill. Nephews, Lecil Crouch and Rustin Grayson. Best friend and partner of 25 years, Geraldine Collinsworth.

He is survived by his pride and joy, grandson, Zander Ray “Happy” Dirkson. Sisters, Glenna Waters (Bob), Wyvonnia Dillard (Carl DiPietro), Rita Grayson (Jeff Carr). Brother, Eddy Grayson (Kim). Children, Lisa Blair (Gene), Ronnie Moore (Teresia). Special nieces and caregivers, Debbie Ford and Becky Manis.

A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 27, 2023, at Schubert’s Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4-6 pm with the funeral to follow at 6:00 pm. with Bro. Doug Dalton officiating.

