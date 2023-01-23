Walter Cordell Burgess, Kingston

Walter Cordell Burgess, of Kingston, passed away on January 22, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

He is preceded in death by his father Jessie Burgess; mother Vesta Burgess; sisters Violet Perky, Arvena Shepherd, Ethel Blalock, and Shirley Burgess; brother James Burgess.

Walter is survived by his sister Glenda Daugherty and husband Herbert; children Linda Young and husband, Paul of Kingston, Wendell Burgess of Kingston, Angela Britt and husband Denzil of Kingston, Robert Roberts and husband Jerry of Kingston and Christopher Burgess and wife Danielle of Lafollette; grandchildren Joshua Cooper, Jeremy Cooper, Jared Cooper, James P. Young, Toni Young, Klint McCullie, Cory Burgess, Holly Burgess, Derrick Silvey, Shane Silvey, Jessica Babineau, Kayla Thomas, Jenny Bennett, Renee Manning, Robert Luttenberger; great-grandchildren Jordan Cooper, Alexis Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Jasmine Cooper, Destiny Cooper, Abby Cooper, Nathan Runions, Harley Mae Cooper, Jackson Burgess, Jaycianne Burgess, Aubree Burgess, Emersyn Burgess, Corbin Silvey, Brynlee Silvey, Addison Silvey, Chris Babineau, Lilly Babineau, Alex Babineau, and Hope Manning, and Teagian McCallie and a host of great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Union Cemetery with Bro. Dale Watson officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Walter Cordell Burgess.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Walter Burgess of Kingston, TN, please visit our flower store.

