Virginia L. Bertram Cottrell, Sunbright

Virginia L. Bertram Cottrell, age 85 of Sunbright passed away on January 1, 2023, at her daughter’s house.

She is preceded in death by her mother Ernie Terry; father Russel Hughes; sons Glen David Bertram and Ricky Lee Bertram; daughter Brenda Bowling Bertram; granddaughter Jennifer Sue Lyons; sisters Mary K Miller and Wanda Foster; special son-in-law Harold Galloway; sister-in-law Marilyn Hughes.

She leaves behind brother Jerry Hughes; daughters Mary Galloway, Beverly (Gene) Bertram, Patricia (Jerry) Howard, and Robin Bertram; sons Chuck (Michelle) Bertram, and Jeff Bertram and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 12-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Russell Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Baptist Memorial Cemetery in Robbins.

Pallbearers – Rocky Bertram, Nathaniel Bertram, Troy Powers, Joshua Scott, Chris Upchurch, and Derek Gardener.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Virginia L. Bertram Cottrell.

