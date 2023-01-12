Vernon Leroy Hallcox, Ten Mile

Vernon Leroy Hallcox age 88 of Ten Mile passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Leroy was a lifelong resident of Roane County who enjoyed farming. He retired from Roane County Highway Department.

Preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Nancy Roberts Hallcox, wife, Vona Marie Ray Hallcox, sisters; Juanita Walker, Velma Rucker, and Wilma Hale, brothers; Charles Rodger, Delmer, and Eugene Hallcox, grandson, Cody Hallcox.

Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Gerry and Pat Hallcox of Ten Mile,

daughter and son-in-law Karen and Wesley White of Kingston,

sister, Margaret Bailey of Kingston,

grandson and wife, Clint and Tara Hallcox,

granddaughter, Megan White,

great-granddaughters, Isabella and Emma Hallcox, several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Luminary Cemetery with the Reverend Wayne Hedrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cody Hallcox Memorial scholarship fund at Midway High School. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hallcox Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

