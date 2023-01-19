TSSAA Council votes to sanction Lacrosse for the 2024-25 school year

Minor change to Amateur Rule penalty also put in place

January 19, 2023

The Legislative Council held a special called meeting Thursday via teleconference to address two agenda items involving the sanctioning of Lacrosse and to discuss implementation issues related to the recent changes to the Amateur Rule.

After discussion, the Council unanimously voted to sanction Boys’ and Girls’ Lacrosse beginning with the 2024-2025 school year.

The Council then held a discussion concerning the Amateur Rule and the administration of penalties associated with violation of the rule. The Council voted to change the penalty statement of the Amateur Rule to read that a student found to be in violation of the rule “may” be deemed ineligible for a period of “up to” 12 months in the sport of participation. This gives the Executive Director and member schools the opportunity to take corrective action involving a potential violation prior to penalizing students with loss of eligibility.

