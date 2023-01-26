Timothy Russell Crass, Kingston

Timothy Russell Crass, age 69, of Kingston, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his home.

Timothy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Kingston. He lived in Oliver Springs until he moved to Kingston in 1981. He was the owner and operator of C&C Concrete.

He is preceded in death by parents Neil and Bobbie Crass; Father and Mother-in-law Chester and Mary Ethel Cochran.

Timothy is survived by his children Chet Oneil Crass of Kingston and Laci Rae Crass of Kingston; granddaughter Ashlynn; mother of his children Linda Crass; sister Gwen Johnson (David) of Oliver Springs; brothers Greg Crass (Reda) of Oliver Springs, Bobby David Crass (Christi) of Oliver Springs, Ron Crass of Oliver Springs, Richie Crass (Angie) of Oliver Springs, Tony Crass (Terri), Mike Crass (Vanessa); special friends Claude Prater, Jerry Black, Eddie Alcorn; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM with Pastor Neil Crass officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crass family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy Russell Crass, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

