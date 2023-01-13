Thomas Scott Keith, 63

Thomas Scott Keith was born on February 18, 1959, to Carl and Virginia Keith. Scott grew up in Clinton, Tennessee. Those that knew Scott knew his true passions were flying, the University of Tennessee Athletics, and his family. He was a proud Volunteer that earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. His proudest career accomplishment was his role as Chief Pilot for Team Health. His years there allowed him to do what he loved with those he loved. He made many friends and developed lifelong relationships that he always cherished. During his time there he also met the love of his life; Melissa Keith. He leaves behind his loving wife Melissa Keith, son; Adam Barringer, brother; Jim Keith and sister; Susan Keith, Aunts and Uncles and Numerous Nieces and Nephews. He also leaves behind his lifelong best friend Steve Forbes. He is preceded in death by his parents; Carl and Virginia.

Scott is a proud cancer survivor of over 25 years. He lit up the room and was always ready to tell you a story. And they were always told with enthusiasm and gusto! In the end, he didn’t lose his fight against cancer and he told Melissa I hope I don’t die of something boring. Well my dear my you didn’t! You shocked us all in the end just as you would like! Your final flight departed on January 10, 2023, at 9:04 am.

A Celebration of Life is to be announced in the very near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the GoFundMe page, https://gofund.me/2112085, or via Venmo; @Melissa-Keith-52. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

