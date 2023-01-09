Teresa L. Smith, Clinton

Teresa L. Smith, age 52, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 06, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 23, 1970, in Lake City. She is preceded in death by: Grandparents Vester and Rosie Lively, and mother-in-law Clara Smith. Teresa leaves behind Husband of thirty-six years Israel Joe Smith, children: Kari, Jacob, and Matthew, and mother Linda Edmonds.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

