TDCI Returns Record-breaking $11.49M to Tennesseans in 2022Through Department’s Mediation Efforts

NASHVILLE – In 2022, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) returned $11.49 million to Tennesseans through its mediation and restitution efforts.

This figure represents the largest amount of money ever repaid to consumers in a single year in the Department’s history.

As part of the mediation and restitution process, TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Services team mediated 3,249 complaints between consumers and insurance companies. These efforts resulted in previously denied claims being overturned and additional benefits identified and paid to consumers.

“I am truly proud of TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Services team for their record-breaking work on behalf of consumers,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Bill Huddleston. “Consumers often feel frustrated and overwhelmed dealing with insurance-related issues, and our dedicated Consumer Insurance Services team is ready to assist, at all times. Filing a complaint is always an option for consumers who feel as if an insurance claim has been unjustly denied, or if they have questions or concerns about their insurance policies.”

TDCI regulates all lines of insurance and encourages consumers to contact the Consumer Insurance Services team with any insurance-related question or concern. Among consumers’ top complaints are claim denials, claim delays, unsatisfactory settlement offers, and out-of-network benefits.

Consumers should review these tips when working with their insurance company:

Verify that an insurance company and an agent are licensed in Tennessee.

Read the policy documents so you understand its provisions before filing a claim.

Retain pictures and/or receipts for all contents on your property. Digital tools such as the NAIC Home Inventory App can assist when it comes to filing claims after a fire loss.

Know your coverage limits for your auto policies, and what is required by state law.

Visit a healthcare provider that is in-network with your insurance carrier.

Purchase a new life insurance policy with the assistance of a licensed agent to help make the choices that are best suited for your personal needs. Life insurance policies often require personalization as well as require certain health factors to determine your eligibility for coverage.

If you have questions about consumer insurance, visit our website or contact us at 1-800-342-4029 or (615) 741-2218.

