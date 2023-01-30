TBI, UCSO investigate fatal fire

Investigators with the TBI and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are probing the cause of a Sunday afternoon house fire that resulted in “multiple fatalities.” The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire in the Lutrell community that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday.
Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell, a TBI spokesperson said Monday.
Special agents and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.