Taylor Phelps, 36

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Taylor Phelps, Pastor of Caney Ford Baptist Church passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the South Harriman Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Randy Roper and Reverend Matt Cannon officiating. The burial will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Bookwalter Cemetery in Knoxville. The family will meet in the parking lot of the Knoxville Expo Center 5441 Clinton Highway Knoxville, TN. 37912 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. for a procession to the Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Phelps Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Pastor Taylor Phelps please visit our Sympathy Store.

About News Department

Check Also

Harold Edward Haynes, Wartburg

Harold Edward Haynes, age 65 of Wartburg, departed this life to his eternal home on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: