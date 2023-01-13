Taylor Phelps, 36

Taylor Phelps, Pastor of Caney Ford Baptist Church passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the South Harriman Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Randy Roper and Reverend Matt Cannon officiating. The burial will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Bookwalter Cemetery in Knoxville. The family will meet in the parking lot of the Knoxville Expo Center 5441 Clinton Highway Knoxville, TN. 37912 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. for a procession to the Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Phelps Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Pastor Taylor Phelps please visit our Sympathy Store.

