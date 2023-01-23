Sue Worthington White, 82

Sue Worthington White, age 82, passed away peacefully, on January 21, 2023, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home. Sue was born in Harriman on March 28, 1940. Sue graduated from Oak Ridge High, Class of 1958, and was a long-time member of Batley Baptist Church. She worked as a substitute teacher in the 80’s and 90’s, mostly at Clinton High School, where she was fondly known as “Momma White”.

Sue was preceded in death by husband of 55 years, Willard White; parents, James Carl & Aileen McGhee Worthington; and brother, Jim Worthington. Survivors include daughter, Carole Cooper & husband, Greg; grandchildren, Taylor Viglasky, Brittainy, and Eric Barger, Alexis Cooper & finance, Ryan Wood, and Brandon Cooper; great-grandchildren, Zaylen Matthew Barger, Emreigh Michelle Barger, and Gentry Miles Wood; sister, Jane Vaughn and her family; special sister-in-law, Becky Worthington; special friends, Dorris Roberts and Ryn Rowlett; as well as many sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews.

The family wishes to extend great appreciation to the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice, especially Julianna Schmitt, for all the wonderful care they provided during Sue’s illness.

The family will receive friends 2-4 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service honoring the lives of Sue & Willard will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

