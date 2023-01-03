“Steve” “Brownie” Brown, Rockwood

Mr. “Steve” “Brownie” Brown, age 70, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his home. Steve enjoyed playing pool and he was an outdoorsman. He loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping in his spare time. He is preceded in death by his parents, Newell and Margie Crabtree Brown, brother, Larry Crabtree.

Survivors include:

Wife: Peggy Goss Brown of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Stevie Hedtke of Knoxville, TN

Stepchildren: Nicole Jenkins of Rockwood, TN

Ryans Jenkins of Rockwood, TN

Whitney Fuentes of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Susie Brown of Rockwood, TN

Rita Fugate of Rockwood, TN

Arlene Foust of Rockwood, TN

Kathy Griffin of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Darrell Brown of Rockwood, TN

10 Grandchildren

Several Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 from 12 pm-1 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. A funeral service will start at 1 pm with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. A graveside service will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of James Steven Brown.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

