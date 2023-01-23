Shirley Dean Inabinet, 81

Shirley Dean Inabinet, age 81, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Groves in Oak Ridge. She was born in Madisonville, TN on April 20, 1941, to the late John Amos and Mary Elizabeth McKelvey Houston. Shirley was a member of Covenant Life Church.

In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by, brother Amos Houston and sisters Barbara Hagen and Wanda Houston.

Shirley is survived by, sister Pat Byrd, brothers Joe Houston and Sam Houston, several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 PM. Shirley’s interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10:00 AM. www.holleygamble.com

