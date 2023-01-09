Sheryl Ann Tindell, Clinton

Sheryl Ann Tindell, age 74 of Clinton Tn, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home in Clinton, Tn. In addition to her parents, Byrl Adkisson Sr. and Thelma Adkisson, Sheryl is proceeded in death by her husband John Tindell, and her son Logan Tindell. To Sheryl, family was everything, she enjoyed learning about her ancestry and genealogy. She was an Anderson County native and a lifelong resident. Sheryl enjoyed being with people, attending family gatherings, and was a devoted grandmother of 5 grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters; Laura Suzanne Shipley-Kline and husband James of Harriman, Tn; Amy Malinda Martin and husband Howard of Clinton, Tn; brothers; Byrl Adkisson Jr. and wife Susan of Oak Ridge, Tn; Gordon Adkisson and wife Terri of Knoxville, Tn; Russell Adkisson of Clinton, Tn; Bryan Adkisson and wife Deborah of Knoxville, Tn; Special cousin, Linda Belle Coffman; special friend, Linda Hatmaker of Andersonville, Tn; grandchildren Melinda Stagnolia and husband Tyler of Clinton, Tn; Amber Byrge of Clinton, Tn; Leah Byrge of Clinton, Tn; Jacob Byrge of Oak Ridge, Tn; Zoe Farrah and husband Jacob; great-grandchildren, Stephanie Stagnolia, Loki Stagnolia, and Emory Farrah.

In honor of Sheryl’s wishes, there will be no services.

Jones Mortuary LLC, of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Sheryl Ann Tindell.

