Shayna Simms, Wartburg

Shayna Simms, age 51, of Wartburg passed away on January 11, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Shayna loved cooking, cleaning, traveling, she was an artist at heart but most of all she loved her family and cared about everyone around her.

She is preceded in death by her co-workers of MCCX and BMSP who she considered close family. Great friend Otto Melhorn; grandpa Vicante B. Tainatongo.

She is survived by her much-loved husband Robert Bruce; children Willie (Mikayla) Rayder, Tyia (Austin) Rayder, Amanda (Kevin) Owen; stepson Will Bruce; grandchildren Aiden, Cam, Aspen, Pearson, Grayson, and Wilder; parents Patricia Davis Simms and Angel Simms (Margie); siblings Jennifer Simms, Zsanic (Scott) Carle, Larry “Butch” (Amanda) Simms and Annisha (Bryan) Sandefur; special Alabama family Grandma, Auntie Yen (Jason), Mike, Anita Mary Jane (Ed), Loni (Ben), grandma Mariquita A. Tainatongo and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Shayna’s wishes were to be cremated.

Shubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shayna Simms.

