Seth Andrew Martin, 16, Andersonville

Seth Andrew Martin, age 16 of Andersonville, Tn. passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Seth was born November 3, 2006, in Oak Ridge, Tn. and was the son of Robert Martin of Clinton, Tn. and Chelsea Hazan of Andersonville, Tn. He attended Anderson County High School, and was a member of the J.R.O.T.C. program. He attended Temple of Christ Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers Draven Ndiaye of Strunk, Ky. and Cash Hazan of Oneida, Tn.; sisters, Faith Hazan and Annais Hazan; special aunt, Stevie and Kayla Hayes of Alabama, uncles, Jacob and Kayla Bruce of Virginia, Michael and Amber Sanford of Oneida, Tn.; grandparents, Steven Bruce of Andersonville, Tn., Ronda Sanford Bruce of Strunk, Ky., Robert and Ann Martin of Clinton, Tn., Fred Clift of Pa.: great-grandparents, Patsy Clift Luckadoo of Pine Knot, Ky., Gary Clift of Ohio, Joann Bruce of Illinois.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 7, 2023, in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tn. from 4:00 p.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Seth Andrew Martin.

